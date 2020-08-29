Performers take to the porch to entertain audience in Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Musical performers took to the porch of Copley House in Chaumont to entertain socially-distanced crowds Saturday afternoon.
The event was hosted by the Lyme Community Foundation. It’s part of an international initiative called “Play Music on the Porch,” which encourages communities to slow down and enjoy family and friends while listening to music. Organizers say the COVID-19 pandemic made for a great opportunity to launch a program like this.
“I thought this was a perfect fit during COVID because it’s outside on the porch,” said program director Laura Oakes. “People could sit distanced and be safe. And still show the community that Lyme community foundation is still alive and still willing to improve their quality of life.”
Oakes says the foundation will be hosting more online events and classes through the end of the year.
