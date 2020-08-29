Watertown Schools reviving Hall of Achievement tradition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Do you know a Watertown High graduate who has done significant good in his or her life?
The district is looking for nominations for its Hall of Achievement.
The Hall of Achievement has been a tradition for years at Watertown, but it hasn’t inducted anyone since 2014.
Administrators are hoping to revive the tradition this year. They’re asking for people to nominate notable graduates.
“We’re going to try to celebrate and recognize them for achievements they may have done in their communities,” said Watertown City School superintendent Patti LaBarr. “It could be any high level of distinction in their personal or professional life.”
LaBarr says the Hall of Achievement will help inspire current Watertown students and show them that personal success can be attained in different ways.
Learn more about the nomination process here.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.