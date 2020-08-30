Cuomo says record number of COVID tests reported in 24 hour period

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a press release Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that results of 100,022 COVID-19 tests were reported to the state yesterday, a record high.
Out of all those tests, 0.69% were positive. The north country’s 24 hour positivity rate was slightly lower, at 0.4%.
“Yesterday’s highest-ever number of tests and infection rate of 0.69 percent are great news, especially when you consider what’s going on around the country and around the world,” Governor Cuomo wrote.
Hospitalizations and intubations are at lows not seen since mid-March. In the last 24 hours, 429 New Yorkers were hospitalized with novel coronavirus, while 47 required a ventilator to breathe.
Eight people died from COVID-19 yesterday.
In its continued effort to make sure businesses, particularly bars and restaurants, are following social distancing guidelines, members of a state task force visited more than 17-hundred establishments downstate. Officials reported eleven of those businesses were not complying with state guidance.
