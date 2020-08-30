WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Noreen A. Downey, 74, of Watertown and formerly of Pittsfield, MA passed away Saturday morning, August 29, 2020, at Samaritan Summit Village.
Noreen was born in Pittsfield, MA on December 27, 1945, daughter of Thomas and Leonora McCormick Downey. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School, Pittsfield, MA and received a B. A. from North Adams State College. She married Frederick Brahmer on July 2, 1969 at Sacred Heart Church, Pittsfield and the marriage ended in divorce.
She was a teacher for the Pittsfield Public School System. Noreen was a member of the Junior League of Berkshire County and the Massachusetts Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Children. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading.
Noreen is survived by her daughter Heidi Brahmer Johnson, San Antonio, TX; four grandchildren, Ian (20), Lauren (18), Grace (16), and Abigail (16); one niece Kathleen Weiss and family, West Springfield, MA and two nephews, Timothy Ormsby and family, West Springfeild, MA and Thomas Ormsby, Denver, CO. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her son David F. Brahmer and her sister Pat Ormsby.
As per her wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. If you wish to donate in her memory, the family wishes you to donate to your local Hospice.
