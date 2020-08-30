Patrick Michael “Buddy” Morrissey, 89, of Heuvelton

Patrick was born August 20, 1931, in Hartford, CT to Jeremiah & Helen (Long) Morrissey. He grew up in The Frog Hollow section of Hartford where he excelled at baseball in the park and at school. Patrick graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1950. He joined The United States Coast Guard and spent 8 years serving his country. Those years were some of the best, traveling to many countries and making lifelong friends. In 1956 he married Marlene Wisnowski and this year they celebrated their 64th anniversary. Patrick was employed for many years by the US Postal Service as a letter carrier. Besides the post office, Pat always had a second job, (deli cook, bread maker, a funeral home attendant, telegram delivery, and fire dept maintenance) making sure his family was always cared for. One of Patrick’s many gifts was always helping others and seeing the best in all people. The stories of his childhood and life experiences were told in fascinating detail to his children and grandchildren. While he did not possess many worldly goods; the values, kindness, and love of family that he gave to us are priceless. The family he leaves behind will strive every day to be “just like Dad/Papa”, a wonderful role model in every way.