Several cars and one home broken into in Potsdam

Several cars and one home broken into in Potsdam
St. Lawrence County Sheriff investigation (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | August 30, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 9:02 PM

TOWN OF POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help.

The department is reporting that someone, or some people, got into a number of vehicles and took money, credit cards, and other items.

They also report that a residence was entered.

This happened on both Regan Road and Route 11 in the Town of Potsdam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s department at 315-379-2222, through Facebook or the Sheriff’s App. Reference complaint number 20S-07975.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.