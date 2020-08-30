Several cars and one home broken into in Potsdam

TOWN OF POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help.
The department is reporting that someone, or some people, got into a number of vehicles and took money, credit cards, and other items.
They also report that a residence was entered.
This happened on both Regan Road and Route 11 in the Town of Potsdam.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s department at 315-379-2222, through Facebook or the Sheriff’s App. Reference complaint number 20S-07975.
