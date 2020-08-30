She’s a volunteer firefighter, EMT, and now, she’s got the crown

RENSSELAER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - She’s a volunteer firefighter, E-M-T, and now a newly crowned pageant queen.
Rensselaer Falls teen Elaina Wainwright brought home the title of Queen City of the Hudson Teen last weekend. The two day pageant in Middletown, New York brought young women from across New York to compete and inspire other girls to be confident in themselves.
At 18 years old, Wainwright says she wants to inspire girls to break gender stereotypes- just like she does as a firefighter in turnout gear and a pageant queen in a ball gown.
“All the young girls watching out there, you can be confident, and you can be who you are, and you should love yourself for that. Never be afraid to break social norms and do something you love,” Wainwright said.
Elaina plans to finish high school and head to SUNY Potsdam to study English and History Education.
