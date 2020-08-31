Jo Anne “Alton” Moulton, 76, formerly of Lyon Mountain

STUART, F.L. (WWNY) - Jo Anne, 76 of Lakeland, FL formerly of Lyon Mountain, NY, passed away August 25th at Hospice House in Stuart, FL.
She was born October 20, 1943 in Gouverneur, NY - daughter of David and Thelma Alton. She graduated from Antwerp High School in 1960.
Jo Anne married James Moulton on August 11, 1989 in Lyon Mountain, NY, where they resided until James’s passing in 2010.
Jo Anne was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, The Moose Lodge and AmVets, holding various positions within all three organizations.
She was a hard worker, avid card player and great cook. She enjoyed entertaining friends, spending time with family and loved dancing. She truly just lived life.
She is survived by her brother and sister in-law, Bob and Pat Alton, Loveland, CO, her sister and brother in-law, Shelia and Jim Kavanaugh, Port St. Lucie, FL. 3 step sons, Jim and Jessi Moulton, Cadyville, Glen Moulton, Redford, and Chris and Trez Moulton, Clayburg. 4 step grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren and beloved by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband James, her brother Frank Alton and her step daughter, Trina Moulton.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The American Legion, 275 Wilson Road, Saranac, NY 12981.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.