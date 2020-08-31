Lewis County sees 1 new COVID case, issues advisory about exposure risk

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has issued an advisory after reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 on Monday.
Health officials say that while they were investigating the county’s 64th case, they learned the person visited the North Country Car Wash and Laundromat in Lyons Falls on Wednesday, August 26 between noon at 1:30 p.m. and Tugger’s in Barnes Corners on Saturday, August 29 between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
People who visited either establishment at those times should call Public Health at 315-376-5108. People may get an auto recording that will direct them to leave a voicemail with their name and phone number. Public Health will then follow up as soon as possible.
Officials say the risk of exposure in a shared public space is small, so they ask people to stay patient and calm.
There are now 6 people in isolation; 77 are under quarantine.
The county has performed 8,047 tests on 4,498 people. There were negative results for – 7,979 and results are pending for 4.
