Lucille M. Burgoyne, 94, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lucille M. Burgoyne, age 94, passed away peacefully Thursday morning (Aug. 27, 2020) at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family. There will be no public calling hours. Internment will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date. The family has entrusted funeral arrangement to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Lucille was in born in Massena on January 19, 1926, to daughter to the late Hiledge and Clara (Desgagne) Leduc.
She married Maurice Burgoyne on December 8, 1945. For most of her life, Lucille resided in North Lawrence, NY later moving back to Massena and lived until her passing.
He predeceased her in 1979.
Lucille will be remembered fondly for her love of family. She always had a pot of coffee on and her door was open for anyone to drop by. You could expect some sort of “goodie” as she loved to cook, and more so, bake! As we are still waiting for her secret cinnamon bun recipe. Lucille was also known for her love of dancing, she earned the nickname, Disco Grandma! In later years, you would see her feet dancing when she could not. A wise women with a great sense of humor, her favorite saying was to us, “Take one day at a time.” She will forever be missed by those who loved her.
She is survived by her loving children; Linda Runions (Jeff) of Cornwall Ont.; Ronald Burgoyne (Grace) of Winthrop, NY and Eileen Cody (Jason) of Chateauguay, NY along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her children Robert Burgoyne, Sally Mossow and Gary Burgoyne, and a granddaughter Denise Burgoyne.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to American Cancer Society; 6725 Lyons St, East Syracuse, NY 13057
