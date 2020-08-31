Lucille M. Burgoyne, 94, of Massena

Lucille will be remembered fondly for her love of family. She always had a pot of coffee on and her door was open for anyone to drop by. You could expect some sort of “goodie” as she loved to cook, and more so, bake! As we are still waiting for her secret cinnamon bun recipe. Lucille was also known for her love of dancing, she earned the nickname, Disco Grandma! In later years, you would see her feet dancing when she could not. A wise women with a great sense of humor, her favorite saying was to us, “Take one day at a time.” She will forever be missed by those who loved her.