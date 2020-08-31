Mary R. Diriwachter, 90, of Brier Hill

Mary was born on December 1, 1929, in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Beatrice (Teerds) Fawcett. She was a graduate of Potsdam High School. On December 18, 1965, she married Richard Diriwachter. Mary worked as a School Bus Driver for East Syracuse, Minoa, Jamesville-Dewitt, and Lee County, Florida School Districts. In 2000 Richard and Mary purchased their property in Brier Hill, where they would split their years between Florida and the North Country. Mary enjoyed gardenings, flowers, sewing, and knitting.