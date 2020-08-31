BRIER HILL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary R. Diriwachter, 90, of Brier Hill will be private. Mrs. Diriwachter died at her home on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Mary was born on December 1, 1929, in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Beatrice (Teerds) Fawcett. She was a graduate of Potsdam High School. On December 18, 1965, she married Richard Diriwachter. Mary worked as a School Bus Driver for East Syracuse, Minoa, Jamesville-Dewitt, and Lee County, Florida School Districts. In 2000 Richard and Mary purchased their property in Brier Hill, where they would split their years between Florida and the North Country. Mary enjoyed gardenings, flowers, sewing, and knitting.
Mary is survived by her husband Richard Diriwachter and was predeceased by her daughter Mary Wilson Stoddard and her sister Marjorie Brown.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
