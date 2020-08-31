Mary T. Hawley, 94, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary T. Hawley, 14 Avery Ave, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 30th, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
She was born October 10, 1925 in Alexandria Bay, daughter of John and Maria Hubbard Hartman. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School and then from Binghamton School of Nursing, in 1949. She worked for many years as a registered nurse for E.J. Noble Hospital in Alexandria Bay. She was a member of the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church.
She married Anson Hawley on April 18, 1948 in Binghamton, NY. Mr. Hawley passed away on November 16, 1999.
She is survived by her son John (Stacy) Hawley, Mallette, SD, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Besides her husband Anson, she was predeceased by her daughter, Gail Edwards, two brothers, John and Miller Hartman and a sister, Sally Johnson.
Burial in Barnes Settlement Cemetery will be at the family’s convenience.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
