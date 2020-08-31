Mostly sunny & comfortable

Monday AM Weather
By Kris Hudson | August 31, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 6:28 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday is going to be a very nice day.

The day was off to a clear start with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

It ends up mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds start to move in by early Tuesday and there’s a chance of a few showers in the morning with a slightly greater chance in the afternoon.

Overall, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be around 80 degrees on Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of rain.

There’s a 50 percent chance of showers on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a slight chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be in the mid-70s and mostly sunny on Sunday.

