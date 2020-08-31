Mostly sunny & comfortable

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday is going to be a very nice day.
The day was off to a clear start with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
It ends up mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Clouds start to move in by early Tuesday and there’s a chance of a few showers in the morning with a slightly greater chance in the afternoon.
Overall, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.
It will be around 80 degrees on Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of rain.
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.
It will be partly sunny with a slight chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
There’s a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It will be in the mid-70s and mostly sunny on Sunday.
