Ogdensburg’s Cancelled Events

The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce is sad to announce that we are cancelling the remainder of events scheduled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These events are: Family Fall Festival scheduled for September 12th; Annual Dinner scheduled for November 6th and the Thanksgiving Craft Show scheduled for November 14th. We hope to resume our normal events calendar in 2021. Please stay safe and healthy by wearing your masks and practicing social distancing.
“The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce promotes and meets the needs of business and industry and creates the best community in which to live, work and do business.”
