Peter B. Mellon, 62, of Wellesley Island

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peter B. Mellon, 62, passed away unexpectedly, early Friday morning, August 28th, at his home on Tennis Island.
Peter was born March 14, 1958, son of Jefferson and Marie Therese Mellon. His love and passion for the Thousand Islands started with his parents from the age of eight, where they would summer at the Pine Tree Point Resort in Alexandria Bay. It is here on the River where he built a wide and deep network of close friends and business associates. It is also where he brought the love of his life, Helene, to marry at Boldt Castle on June 28, 2002. It is here, looking at Boldt Castle, every morning and every evening that they built a wonderful life, later to include their companion Golden Retrievers, Coach and Argo. Toby, their first rescue dog, had preceded Peter a few years ago.
Peter was founder and owner of Antique Boat America, the classic boat brokerage on Route 12 in Clayton, NY. He also founded his charitable organization, the Mellon Foundation. Peter had been a voice for the hobby and his passion was unmatched. He was often the “go to” expert for antique boats on the TV show, American Pickers. He also served on the Antique Boat Museum’s International Advisory Council and hosted their auction fundraiser at the annual show for almost 15 years.
A close second to his love for all things business and antique boats was his love for hockey! He played the sport all throughout his life and was an avid fan.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at a time to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Wellesley Island Volunteer Fire Dept., Thousand Island Emergency Rescue, or Golden Retriever Rescue (www.goldenrescue.ca)
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
