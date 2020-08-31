Peter B. Mellon, 62, of Wellesley Island

Peter was born March 14, 1958, son of Jefferson and Marie Therese Mellon. His love and passion for the Thousand Islands started with his parents from the age of eight, where they would summer at the Pine Tree Point Resort in Alexandria Bay. It is here on the River where he built a wide and deep network of close friends and business associates. It is also where he brought the love of his life, Helene, to marry at Boldt Castle on June 28, 2002. It is here, looking at Boldt Castle, every morning and every evening that they built a wonderful life, later to include their companion Golden Retrievers, Coach and Argo. Toby, their first rescue dog, had preceded Peter a few years ago.