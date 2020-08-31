Promoting awareness of overdoses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, there’s a special message on the marquee at the Town Hall Theater in Lowville.
It read, “We Care, End Stigma.”
Dozens of people dressed in purple and took pictures under the sign to bring awareness to drug overdoses.
“It’s very important as we have seen overdoses on the rise throughout the north country, that we come together and recognize the stigmia and that overdoses are still happening and that we care as a community,” said Cassie Forbus, United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County.
Event organizers say the pictures are part of social media campaign to help bring awareness to overdoses.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.