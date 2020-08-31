St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties report 4 new coronavirus cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 3 new cases over the weekend for a total of 272 cases since the pandemic began.
Nine cases are described as active.
Officials said no one is hospitalized and 259 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 42,926 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County reported 1 new case Monday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 235 cases of COVID-19 and performed 16,776 tests.
No one is hospitalized, 9 people are in mandatory isolation, 32 are in mandatory quarantine and another 254 are in precautionary quarantine.
