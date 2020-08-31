Watertown dog licensing renewals can be done online

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City Clerk’s Office announced Monday that dog licensing renewals can now be done online. It’s all in an effort to provide more services remotely.
The system allows renewals for dog licenses to be processed online system if the proof of current rabies immunization is already on file.
If the rabies immunization certificate has expired, you can email a scan or picture of the current rabies certificate to cityclerk@watertown-ny.gov for the record to be updated and then continue with the online renewal system after two business days.
You’re asked to reference the dog’s license number in the email and be sure that the rabies certificate has the correct owner’s name, address and phone number.
Visit www.watertown-ny.gov and look for the Dog Licenses page under the City Clerk’s Department for more information and the link to the online Dog License Portal.
All dogs residing in the city of Watertown must be licensed by the age of four months.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.