Your Turn: feedback on masks in school, toilet garden lawsuit & lottery winner

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Teachers unions are calling on the state to make mask-wearing mandatory at schools at all times indoors. The current mandate is that masks be worn when 6-foot distancing cannot be maintained, like in the hallways:
Good for the teachers stepping up!
Fitz Brash
As long as they stay in their seats and are social distanced they should be able to take the mask off.
Michele Mickie Mccauley Patterson
This is why my daughter is doing remote learning. I will not have her wear a mask for 9 hours.
Wanda Callaghan Brownell
I know several kids who wear masks without issue for hours a day...It’s a matter of practice.
Rebecca Hall
Most of your feedback this week is about Hank Robar. He’s suing Potsdam officials because the village has ordered Robar to remove his infamous toilet gardens:
I hope he wins and gets the $7 million. It’s his property, let him do what he wants.
Shannon Spann
I think that he is dreaming. The judge will enjoy this one.
Donald Clark
A town of Ellisburg woman has gone from living on Social Security to hitting a $1 million lottery jackpot. Jeanette Beamer is now in the market for a convertible. We asked what you would buy if you won the lottery:
Pay off my debts and finance a surgery I have been overdue for.
Claire Ovsak
I’d create a homeless shelter here in Watertown with health care and education opportunities.
Christopher N Garrison
