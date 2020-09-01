All JCC students living on campus test negative for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - All 104 students who live in the residence hall at Jefferson Community College have tested negative for COVID-19.
The students were required to take a COVID-19 test at move-in, during the week of August 24.
“Starting the semester off with this good news of 100% negative results for our residence hall students is definitely a win for our campus community but we caution students to remain vigilant and continue to exhibit responsible behavior. The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our primary focus at this time,” said JCC President Dr. Ty Stone.
Monday was the first day of classes for the fall semester.
