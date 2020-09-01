Butter sculpture unveiled, state fair or no state fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the New York State Fair this year, but the butter sculpture was still able to spread some love.
The 52nd annual sculpture was unveiled virtually Tuesday on the American Dairy Association North East’s Facebook page.
The two-sided, 800-pound butter sculpture depicts a dairy farmer providing milk to a child learning from home with his mother and “virtual” teacher on one side and, on the other, a child learning in school with a school nutrition worker delivering a meal tray to the classroom.
In the photo are New York State Dairy Princess Natalie Vernon, dairy farmer Lisa Porter of Porterdale Farms in Adams Center, and state Agriculture commissioner Richard Ball.
