Carol A. Degon 79, of Adams

Carol enjoyed reading and was known to read a book a day! She was fond of bird watching and feeding them as well, often wanting to claim them on Income Taxes! You would hear her speak fondly of boating on Lake Ontario with Richard, dancing (you better hide from her) and her love for the Buffalo Bills football team. She had a deep tie to Buffalo, excluding football. There was another family she had there. She had her Buffalo family, Pam, Charlie, Gerry, Denise and many nieces and nephews.