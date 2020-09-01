ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol A. Degon 79, of Adams NY and formerly of Watertown NY, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her cherished family.
Carol was born May 9, 1941 in Massena, NY, she was the eldest child of the late Bertrand and Rayona (Besaw) Clough.
She married Richard N. Degon of Massena on July 11, 1958 at the Sacred Heart Church in Massena. Following their marriage the couple lived in Massena and later several states due to Richards US Navy career. They eventually returned to Watertown where they lived before moving to their home in Adams.
Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Richard N. Degon, 4 daughters, TracyLynn Degon, Adams NY, Cassandra (Mark) Armstrong, Belleville NY, Melody (Kim) Degon-Paquette, Dexter NY, Francine (Michael) Parisian, Dexter NY. She also has a sister Nancy Shuster, NC, brother Peter (Susan) Clough, Watertown, NY, Melody Deshaies, Massena, NY.
She was blessed with 10 wonderful grandchildren and spouses who loved her to the moon and back, James (Kylie), Derek (Victoria), Dustin, Amanda (Dominic), Chantal (Kyle), Devin (deceased), Madison, Levi, Sidnee, Wyatt (her Wy, Wy!). We would be remiss if we didn’t mention her 3 great grandchildren that she was so proud of, Master Ethan, Master Alexander and Miss Ruby.
Last of all she is survived by several grand animals that she cared for and loved.
Preceding her in death was her brother, Roger Clough.
Carol enjoyed reading and was known to read a book a day! She was fond of bird watching and feeding them as well, often wanting to claim them on Income Taxes! You would hear her speak fondly of boating on Lake Ontario with Richard, dancing (you better hide from her) and her love for the Buffalo Bills football team. She had a deep tie to Buffalo, excluding football. There was another family she had there. She had her Buffalo family, Pam, Charlie, Gerry, Denise and many nieces and nephews.
She was also a proud supporter of her Irish ancestry. Many knew her by the costume she wore at the Irish Festival held at the Watertown State Office Building. She looked like a female Leprechaun! Many would wait to have their photos taken with her or wait to share a jig or two with her on the dance floor!
She was the life of many parties and celebrations. She brought happiness. Read the Beatitudes, that’s Carol.
Calling hours are 4:00-7:00 pm Thursday at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY. A Catholic Celebration will be at 11:00am Friday at Saint Cecilia’s Church, Adams, NY. A reception will immediately follow the service at Richard’s home. A private burial will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the Idiopathic Fibrosis Foundation at ipffoundation.org
Online condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.