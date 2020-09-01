Charlotte E. Petrie, 89, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charlotte E. Petrie, Watertown, passed away at Upstate Medical Center Saturday, August 29th. She was 89 years old.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Born in Watertown May 10, 1931, Charlotte was a daughter to John and Lottie (Jones) Capone. She was educated in the Watertown City School District.
Charlotte worked at the Seaway Plaza Kinney Drugs in Watertown where she was a cashier. She also was in charge of decorating the store during her 25 year employment.
She married Leo A. Petrie in 1948 in New Jersey. Mr. Petrie passed away April 21, 1999.
Charlotte enjoyed gambling & casino trips with her sister, animals, puzzles, card games, the New York Yankees, and sewing. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Nicole (Paul) Sammons of Watertown, Leo S. Petrie of Theresa, Larry Petrie of Watertown, Michelle Gagniere of Antwerp, Julia Gagniere of Watertown. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Leo, Charlotte is predeceased by her children, Lawrence J. Petrie, Nanette R. Petrie, Melissa S. Gagniere; a granddaughter, Shauna Petrie; and 4 siblings.
Donations may be made in her name to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
