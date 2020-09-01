CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harry E. Landers Jr, 75, formerly of Lakeland, died Friday, Aug. 28, at home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.
Harry was born January 18, 1945, in Syracuse. He spent 4 years and 4 months in the United States Marine Corp.
While in Lakeland, he retired from Carrier Corp. After 34 years of service.
He was an avid outdoors man, serious fisherman and Hunter.
Harry is survived by his son Charles “Erik” (Leanne) of Lakeland; three grandchildren, Devon, Nathan, and Victoria.
Harry is predeceased by his wife, Irene M. Landers, who passed away in August of 2018.
At his request there will be no callings hours or funeral services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
