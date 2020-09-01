High school winter sports pushed back 2 weeks

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The high school winter sports season has been pushed back two weeks.
That was a decision the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s (NYSPHSAA) COVID-19 task force made when they met Monday.
The organization’s officers decided to delay the season from November 16 to November 30 to give schools and sections more time to complete the fall sports season, which has been delayed until September 21.
“As the fall sports season starts on September 21, we felt it was most appropriate to delay the start of the winter sports season by two weeks to afford sections and schools additional time to play the fall sports seasons before the winter seasons began,” NYSPHSAA president Paul Harrica said.
In the meantime, the NYSPHSAA is working on what it’s calling a comprehensive document of guidance for schools to begin fall sports.
The organization expects to release that guidance on Friday.
The state announced last week it’s allowing sports at low risk for COVID-19 infection, such as tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey, and swimming, to start competing in September.
Full-contact higher-risk sports -- tackle football, wrestling, rugby, and ice hockey -- can practice, but cannot play.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.