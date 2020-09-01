Jane Santimaw, 98, formerly of Cranberry Lake

Jane was a devoted wife, mother and friend to all who knew her and will be remembered fondly by all her family. She will always be with us in spirit and live on in our hearts. She is survived by son Norman L Santimaw, Cranberry Lake; Mary Ellen Hanley, Baldwinsville; and Nancy Lynn (Robert) Bob, Watkins Glen; 5 grandchildren Julie Sutherland, Kimberly Hoppaugh, Brian Santimaw, Gregory Hanley and Jennifer Hanley Dunbar; 7 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; several nieces and nephews.