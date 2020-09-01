Kristi Bohn, 58, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kristi Bohn, Carthage passed away Friday, August 28th in the Emergency Room of Carthage Area Hospital. She was 58 years old.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, September 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12 noon – 2:00pm at the funeral home.
Born January 12, 1962, Kristi was a daughter to Gordon and Maggie Leonard. While in high school she was a great volleyball player and swimmer.
Kristi enjoyed bird watching, music, going to camp, supporting and watching her boys at their sporting events, watching movies and was an animal lover especially to her 2 dogs, Pie and Little Guy and her cat Abby.
Surviving are her children, Jacob and his fiancée Amanda Becker, Luke Bohn, Carthage; Shaun Bohn, Alexandria Bay; 3 granddaughters, Gemma, Nalahnie, Jaelah Bohn, companion of 30 years, Joe Howe and close friends, Scott and Denise Gray.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her 2 brothers, Tony and Nick Leonard and grandson Jax Bohn.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
