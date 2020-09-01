Local boards of elections seek workers at polls

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The boards of elections in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties need more people to work the polls on Election Day.
Jefferson County officials say they need about 40 more workers.
More than half of those who usually work the polls are over the age of 60.
That means some workers are sitting this year out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour says to have all poll sites open, enough workers are needed.
“We want to have everyone’s poll site open to them and at the most convenient place for them and a place that they are familiar with voting. We don’t want to send them to another location because we realize that causes confusion,” he said.
People can sign up for training by calling their county board of elections. You do get paid.
