Mostly cloudy, warm & humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - September is off to a warm start.
Temperatures were mostly in the 60s to start the first of the month.
It will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of showers late in the day and overnight.
Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Rain is likely Wednesday. It will be windy with highs close to 80.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and highs around 80.
It will be mainly sunny on Friday and Saturday, with a chance of rain each morning. It will be 70 or close to it both days.
It will be sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.
Rain is likely on Labor Day. Highs will be around 73.
