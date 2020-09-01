3 new COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County reported 1 new case Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 236 cases of COVID-19 and performed 16,943 tests.
No one is hospitalized, 6 people are in mandatory isolation, 27 are in mandatory quarantine and another 219 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 2 new cases Tuesday for a total of 274.
Nine cases are described as active.
Officials said no one is hospitalized and 261 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 43,283 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, meaning the total number of cases remains at 64.
There are now 6 people in isolation; 82 are under quarantine.
The county has performed 8,071 tests on 4,519 people. There were negative results for 7,995 and results are pending for 12 more.
