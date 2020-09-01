Ogdensburg appoints new police chief

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police Lieutenant Robert Wescott has been appointed city police chief.
He is a 20-plus year veteran of the department.
He started his career as a patrolman and has served as acting chief since the retirement of Chief Anthony Kennedy earlier this year.
“Lt. Wescott has served honorably and with a high degree of integrity in every position he’s held in the Ogdensburg police department,” said City Manager Stephen Jellie.
He said Wescott has all the qualifications needed to lead the department into the future.
The city council unanimously agreed to the appointment.
