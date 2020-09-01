Peter B. Mellon, 62, of Wellesley Island

Peter was born March 14, 1958, the son of Jefferson and Marie Therese Mellon. His love and passion for the Thousand Islands started with his parents from the age of eight where they would summer at Pine Tree Point in Alexandria Bay. It was here on the River where he built a wide and deep network of close friends and business associates. It was also where he brought the love of his life, Helene, to marry at Boldt Castle on June 28, 2002. It was here, looking at Boldt Castle every morning and every evening that they built a wonderful life together. It later included their companion Golden Retrievers: Coach and Argo. Toby, their first rescue dog, predeceased Peter a few years ago.