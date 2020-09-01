Peter A. Ginger Jr., 81, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peter A. Ginger Jr.,81, of 222 State St., Carthage died Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Peter was born on July 14, 1939 in Carthage, the son of the late Peter and Irene (Toth) Ginger Sr. He attended schools in Deferiet and Carthage. He was a custodian for the Carthage Central School District and retired in 1989 after 34 years of service.
He was a life member of the BPOE Lodge # 1762 and the Knights of Columbus Council # 291, both of Carthage. Peter loved country music and was responsible for organizing several jamborees.
He is survived by a brother: James D. Ginger of Carthage, several nieces, nephews and cousins and a special friend, Donna Draper of Carthage. He is predeceased by his sister, Margaret Brotherton who died on July 23, 2016.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 4 at St. Rita’s Church, Deferiet with Rev. Vicente Jazmines officiating. Burial will follow in Black River Cemetery. Friends may call at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage on Friday from 10:00am-11:00am.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
