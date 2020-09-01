Priscilla S. Bond, 74, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for 74 year old Priscilla S. Bond, a resident of 292 Hubbard Road, Massena, will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Scott Belina presiding.
Burial will be held in St. Hubert’s Cemetery in Star Lake, NY, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Per regulations, facial coverings and social distancing are required.
Priscilla passed away Friday evening, August 28, 2020 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY with family at her side.
Priscilla is survived by her longtime companion, Vern Dandreu, Massena; her four sons, Brian LaDue, Palmyra; Angus and Christine LaDue, North Rose; Preston and Julie Bond, Fulton and Jeff and Nikki Bond, U.S. Army, Massena and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Priscilla was pre-deceased by her parents and a sister, Phyllis Russell.
Born in Newton Falls, NY on November 1, 1945 to the late Vacek and Flora Trombley Sulongski, Priscilla graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School, Class of 1963. Marriages to Angus LaDue in January of 1964 and Francis B. Bond in July of 1973 ended in divorce. Priscilla remained close to both Angus and Francis, as she was devoted to her children and families.
She worked as an associate in the Bakery Department for Sun Foods in Massena, which eventually became Hannaford Foods.
She was a devoted Christian, attending Sacred Heart Church in Massena and was a member of the Massena Senior Citizens, the Massena VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Massena Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, baking, traveling and sitting outdoors, listening to and watching the birds.
Memorial donations in Priscilla’s memory can be made to any local animal shelter or to the American Red Cross and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Priscilla S. Bond.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.