Priscilla S. Bond, 74, of Massena

Born in Newton Falls, NY on November 1, 1945 to the late Vacek and Flora Trombley Sulongski, Priscilla graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School, Class of 1963. Marriages to Angus LaDue in January of 1964 and Francis B. Bond in July of 1973 ended in divorce. Priscilla remained close to both Angus and Francis, as she was devoted to her children and families.