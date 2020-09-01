Seth Rudetsky Broadway Concert Series - Karen Olivo

Karen Olivo is a television, film, and stage actor who is currently playing “Satine”in Moulin Rouge, The Musical. Olivo is alsorecognized for her Tony Award winning performanceas “Anita”in the acclaimed 2009 Broadway revival of West Side Story,a rolefor which she also earned Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle,and Astaire Award nominations. Some of her Broadway theater creditsincludeoriginating the role of “Vanessa” in the Tony Award-winning musical, In the Heights(2008 Astaire Award), starring as “Faith”in the Broadway production ofBrooklyn The Musical,andin Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer-and Tony Award-winning musical,Rent.Additional theatre credits includeMurder Balladat the Manhattan Theater Club,By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage at 2nd Stage,andThe Miracle Brothersdirected by Tina Landau at the Vineyard Theatre.Olivo is also recognized for her many television appearances including a series regular, recurring & guest-starring roles on” Harry’s Law”, “The Good Wife,””Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” “Chase,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Conviction,” and “Law & Order.”Olivois also an educator teaching at Northwestern University, NYU-Tisch, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse as well as working as a visual artist and writer.She serves on the Advisory Committee for Forward Theater and she also coaches students in her private Madison studio. In 2018 Karen released her first solo album, LEAVE.