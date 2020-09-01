State offers pandemic guidance for popular fall activities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s getting close to fall and for many that means corn mazes, pick-your-own fruit and vegetables, hayrides, and outdoor haunted houses.
Those are all businesses and operations for which the state released COVID-19 guidance on Tuesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo clarified that those activities are considered low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment and are permitted under the state’s reopening plan.
All activities have to operate with reduced capacities and participants have to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
For hayrides, anything that’s touched frequently, such as handrails, have to be sanitized between rides.
Petting zoos are not permitted.
More guidance can be found here.
