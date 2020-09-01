State opens online portal for requesting absentee ballots

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - If COVID-19 has you worried about standing in line to vote on November 3, the state has opened its online portal for people to request absentee ballots.
Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that allows anyone who’s concerned about the virus to get an absentee ballot so they don’t have to stand in line and risk catching the illness.
The legislation also loosened the time requirement for voting absentee and set deadlines for when ballots can be received by boards of elections.
Ballots will be counted if they’re postmarked on or before election day and are received by November 10.
Ballots without postmarks will be counted if they’re received by the day after the election.
