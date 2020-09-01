2 states added to New York’s quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - As two states are added to New York’s quarantine list, the Empire State marks its 25th straight day with a COVID-19 infection rate below 1 percent.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that Montana and Alaska were added to the list of places from which people must quarantine for 14 days if they travel to New York.
States and U.S. territories are added to the list when their infection
The list now includes 30 states and three territories: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands, and Wisconsin.
On Monday, .98 percent of the nearly 77,000 tests reported to New York state were positive.
Three people died from the disease Monday. Only one death was reported for Sunday.
There were 432 hospitalized due to the illness, with 109 of them in intensive care, which the governor says is the lowest since mid-March.
Fifty-four people were on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.