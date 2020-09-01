9 students suspended for violating pandemic rules at SUNY Geneseo

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) - SUNY Geneseo suspended two fraternities and a sorority for violating pandemic rules.
The western New York college is the latest school to crack down on student behavior in efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus.
A letter sent Monday by Geneseo President Denise Battles said nine students were suspended along with the Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Xi fraternities and the Sigma Delta Tau sorority.
The nine students are on interim suspension pending a student code of conduct review.
Battles wrote that colleges around the nation are moving classes online after an unsuccessful in-person starts and “no one wants that outcome for Geneseo.”
Classes at SUNY Oneonta moved online for two weeks over the weekend after 105 people on the campus tested positive for the coronavirus.
