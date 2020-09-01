Watertown planning board rejects dentist office site plan, city council to have final say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City Planning Board is recommending that city council not approve a site plan for a dentist’s office on Washington Street.
The vote was 3 to 2.
One of the concerns neighbors had with the old plan was drainage and flooding. The site plan was brought back to the board Tuesday after some alterations.
The updated plan did include a draining system that officials say wouldn’t make the issue any worse.
Meanwhile, some members of the planning board said they still have concerns about the property and neighboring homes.
“There are too many what ifs. I don’t think a lot of things have been taken in account for the neighborhood, for potential property values that we don’t know, but also for the satisfaction of the neighbors,” said Linda Fields, planning board member.
City council will get the final say on approving or not approving the plan. The engineering firm that drew up the plan says it will address council before it’s voted on.
