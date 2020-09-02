Anna I. Adsit, 91, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anna I. Adsit, Adams Center passed away Sunday, August 30th at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was 91 years old.
Anna was born at the home of her parents’ Charles R. and Ada Johnson Minosh on Reese Rd., Frankfort, NY on February 7, 1929. She was one of 7 children. She graduated in 1946 from Frankfort High School where she was awarded “The Confraternity of Christian Doctrine” the prescribed course of study in Religion
She married Malcolm Adsit on June 1, 1957 at the Sandy Creek United Methodist Church. Anna worked in the machine shop at Crouse Hinds as a tool maker in the 1950′s and later went to work as the treasurer at Hancock Field Air Force Base until February 1968, when at that time she and her family relocated to Watertown.
Anna is survived by her husband Malcolm, Adams Center; daughter Judith Fuller, Adams; granddaughter Candi (Scott Chamberlain) Fuller, GA; 2 nieces, Jeanette L. Cioffi, GA and Jackie English, VA; and nephew Anthony P. Cioffi, Troy, NY.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her son Scott, grandson David Fuller and son-in-law Robert Fuller.
Anna always looked at herself as a needlework artist. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, and cross stich. She has crocheted many afghans and gave them to friends and family. Anna also loved baking and decorating cakes for her special family occasions until she had to quit due to health issues. Anna and Malcolm enjoyed their time traveling cross country visiting many interesting places.
Per Anna’s wishes, there will be no services held. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.