Art contest underway to what addiction recovery looks like

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An art contest is underway at the Watertown Urban Mission to help those struggling with addiction.
The mission can’t have it’s annual Run for Recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, it’s asking local artists to create a work of art that shows what recovery looks like.
The winner of the contest will receive a $250 gift card and the artwork will be featured on promotional items supporting the Bridge Program, which helps people get back their feet.
“It’s a great way to kind of keep the conversion going about recovery and the resources available in the community to help people who are struggling with substance abuse,” said Dawn Cole, executive director, Watertown Urban Mission.
Submissions for the contest are due by September 8.
