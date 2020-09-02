Canton man accused of forcibly touching female workers at nursing home

TOWN OF MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of forcibly touching to female employees at the nursing home where he used to work.
State police arrested 49 year old Erich Mattice following an investigation into sexual harassment.
Mattice, a former employee at Highland Nursing Home in the town of Massena, is accused of forcibly touching two female employees at the nursing home during the months of June, July and August 2020.
He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of forcible touching.
Mattice was arraigned in Massena Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
