Carson “Gibby” W. Hunter, 19, of Massena

Carson is survived by his father, Wallace Hunter of Ogdensburg, NY; his mother, Tammy Lennox and her husband, Keith, of Surfside Beach, SC; his step father, William Lipinsky of Massena, NY; his siblings, Illyssa Carty and her fiancé, Jarett Premo, of Potsdam, NY, Logan Fletcher of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Spencer Jessmer and his companion, Elizabeth McLen, of Waddington, NY, Adriana Snyder and her husband, Corey, of Massena, NY and Connor Hunter of Black Lake, NY; nieces and nephews, Bryce, Adelia, Emerson and Gabriela; his grandmother “Nannie,” Jannette Logan of Lisbon, NY; his grandfather, Lloyd Lennox of Myrtle Beach, SC and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Wallace and Ruth Hunter and grandparents, Arnold Logan and Linda Lennox. Carson was born on October 30, 2000, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Wallace Hunter and Tammy Lennox. He graduated from Massena Central School in 2018. Carson was first employed after graduation at Price Chopper, Italian Affair and Sunoco. He later went to work for Upstate Niagara in North Lawrence in processing relief where he had been employed for the past year. Carson was also a member of the Louisville Fire Department. Carson enjoyed traveling, hunting, hanging with family and friends and the finer things in life. Donations may be made in Carson’s memory to the Louisville Fire Department, 14818 State Highway 37. Massena, NY 13662. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.