Clarkson students sent home for allegedly violating pandemic rules

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fourteen Clarkson University students have been sent home for allegedly violating the school’s rules for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
University spokesperson Kelly Chezum said in an email that the students committed “grievous violations” of the code each student signs called the “Clarkson Commitment.”
The code outlines the rules “that are in place to protect the University and greater Potsdam community during a global pandemic.”
The students were sent home for the rest of the semester.
Officials say serious violations of the Clarkson Commitment can lead to loss of privileges, suspension, or expulsion.
“Violations of the Clarkson Commitment that jeopardize the safety of our community will not be tolerated,” Chezum said in her email.
