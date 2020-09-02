Cocktails with a Curator

The Frick Collection

By Craig Thornton | September 2, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 3:28 PM

Bottger’s Teapot

Watch, listen, participate and drink booze- entirely online from the comfort of your comfort.

Cocktail Recipe

Saxon1 3/4 oz white rum1/2 oz lime juice1/2 teaspoon of grenadine syrupgarnish with orange peel

Audiences under 21 are encouraged to join with a non-alcoholic drink.

Mocktail Recipe

3/4 pomegranate juice1/4 lime juiceserve on the rocks and garnish with mint

This is an online event: Watch on YouTube

Cocktails with a Curator | Böttger’s ’Teapot’Xavier F. Salomon, Deputy Director and Peter Jay Sharp Chief Curator

About the YouTube Series: Cocktails with a CuratorThe Frick is concocting the perfect mix of cocktails and art. Every Friday at 5:00 p.m., join us for happy hour as a Frick curator (remotely) offers insights on a work of art with a complementary cocktail. Bring your own beverage to this virtual event.

Teapot with Cover

Cocktail and Mocktail Recipe

