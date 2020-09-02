WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Bottger’s Teapot
Watch, listen, participate and drink booze- entirely online from the comfort of your comfort.
Cocktail Recipe
Saxon1 3/4 oz white rum1/2 oz lime juice1/2 teaspoon of grenadine syrupgarnish with orange peel
Audiences under 21 are encouraged to join with a non-alcoholic drink.
Mocktail Recipe
3/4 pomegranate juice1/4 lime juiceserve on the rocks and garnish with mint
LocationOnline event. Watch on YouTubeJoin UsWatch on YouTubeAudienceAdultsLinkwww.frick.org…
This is an online event: Watch on YouTube
Cocktails with a Curator | Böttger’s ’Teapot’Xavier F. Salomon, Deputy Director and Peter Jay Sharp Chief Curator
About the YouTube Series: Cocktails with a CuratorThe Frick is concocting the perfect mix of cocktails and art. Every Friday at 5:00 p.m., join us for happy hour as a Frick curator (remotely) offers insights on a work of art with a complementary cocktail. Bring your own beverage to this virtual event.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.