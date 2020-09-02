Donna S. Kowalick, 83, of Watertown

Donna was an avid photographer. Her photos of the last 60 years are everlasting and provide her family with wonderful memories of everyday happenings, milestones large and small, and countless holidays and celebrations. She loved spending holidays with her family, especially Christmas. She loved to travel and was fortunate to have visited many different countries and places across the US. She enjoyed watching sunsets, seeing the leaves change in the fall, and enjoyed going apple picking every year. Her happy place was out back by the pool with her beautiful flower gardens in the summer, and the whole family has enjoyed many wonderful times there.