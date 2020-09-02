Fort Drum celebrates soldiers during a very different type of Mountainfest

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It wasn’t your average Mountainfest, but that didn’t stop Fort Drum from celebrating its soldiers.
There wasn’t a concert or salute to the troops or helicopter tours, but the meaning behind Mountainfest stayed the same.
“It’s the same time every year, right before all the kids go back to school. Everyone knows when it is and everyone can come back to Fort Drum and celebrate the history of the division,” said DIVARTY Commander Colonel Jason Williams.
The 10th Mountain Division celebrated with two events on Wednesday.
One of them, the annual remembrance ceremony at Memorial Park, honored the sacrifices of Specialist Branden Kimball and Specialist Vincent Sebastian Ibarria. Both died in Afghanistan in the past year.
Retired Colonel Michael Plummer was inducted into the Warrior Legends Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Wednesday - a new tradition for the 10th Mountain Division. Plummer served in the U.S. Army for 31 years.
“I also recognize that I’m here because of the thousands of people in uniform and out, and civilians downtown who work with me to help me climb the mountain and push me to get to the top,” he said.
Thirteen others were inducted.
While it wasn’t the Mountain Fest they were expecting, Williams said, “All divisions have great history, 10th Mountain Division is one of them. To get a chance to see some of these legends in person and to see some of their families, it’s just a really special day for the division.”
