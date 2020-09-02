Full-time, in-person schooling not worth the risk, most New Yorkers say

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A majority of New Yorkers say opening schools completely isn’t worth the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
A Siena College poll released Wednesday says 62 percent of those surveyed say it’s too risky to return students to school full time even though the alternatives are hard on students and their families.
That compares with 32 percent who say it’s best to send students to school and mitigate the risks as much as possible.
Of three options, 46 percent favor keeping schools closed and going to full-time remote learning, 33 percent prefer a combination of in-classroom and remote instruction, and 18 percent want in-person instruction all the time.
Two-thirds say colleges should not bring students back to campus and should go with remote learning only.
About half of state residents – 51 percent compared with 62 percent two months ago – think the worst of the pandemic is yet to come and 34 percent – up from 27 percent – think the worst is over.
Eighty-six percent are concerned the state will face another large outbreak and 80 percent are concerned that someone in their household will get sick from the virus.
Large majorities of New Yorkers say they’re not comfortable dining indoors at a restaurant (58 percent), having a drink at a bar (72 percent), working out at a gym (70 percent), going to a movie theater (73 percent), or going to a bowling ally (65 percent).
Forty-five percent say they’re fine going to a museum, while 47 percent are not.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 42 percent say that they have gained weight, 32 percent have lost weight, 51 percent have reconnected with old friends or distant family, 41 percent have developed a new hobby, and 13 percent have adopted a pet.
The poll of 705 New York residents was conducted August 20-27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
