Janet E. Young, 84, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Janet E. Young, 84, a longtime resident of Martin Street, unexpectedly passed away early Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
Janet was born July 29, 1936 in Churubusco, the daughter of the late Florence Ash. She attended schools in Churubusco before moving to Massena and attending Massena High School. On September 27, 1963, she married Blair E. Young at their home on Hubbard Road. He predeceased her on July 14, 2015.
Janet worked for a time at Guy’s Diner, General Motors and Levitt’s Jewelers before her marriage. She was an active member of the Massena First United Methodist Church, where she was the wedding coordinator and door greeter for many years. She also was the secretary/treasurer for Massena REACT and a member of the CB Club for many years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, reading, dancing, and doing crafts, crocheting, and embroidery.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Cynde Kellogg of Massena; her grandchildren, George R. Kellogg (Stephanie Deshane) of Plattsburgh; Heather Lanphear (Sam, III) of Massena; Desiree Young (Paul Moore) of Syracuse; Jana Young (Kent) of Syracuse; and Delwin Young Jr. (Irma) of Georgia; Blair E. Young II (Sarah) of Deleware; and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Roberta and Nada, both of Rochester; her brothers, Robert of Rochester and Rodney of Salem, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Delwin R. Young on April 4, 2010; her grandson, Heath M. Kellogg on December 16, 2010; her brothers, Delwin, Ashley, and Donnie.
A celebration of her life will be held at her home, 25 Martin Street on September 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial donations to the Massena First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
