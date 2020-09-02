Janet E. Young, 84, of Massena

Janet worked for a time at Guy’s Diner, General Motors and Levitt’s Jewelers before her marriage. She was an active member of the Massena First United Methodist Church, where she was the wedding coordinator and door greeter for many years. She also was the secretary/treasurer for Massena REACT and a member of the CB Club for many years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, reading, dancing, and doing crafts, crocheting, and embroidery.